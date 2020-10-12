BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Exagen (NYSE:XGN)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:XGN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 2,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million.

In related news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 126,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,580,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock worth $2,038,680 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 33.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 41,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 20.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 123.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

