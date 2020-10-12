BTIG Research Increases Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $245.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.37.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. 3,237,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average of $193.61. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

