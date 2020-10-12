BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.96. 676,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,587. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,893,774.48. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

