CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Lowered to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

