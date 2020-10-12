Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of CALM opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

