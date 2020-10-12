Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CALM. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of -0.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $12,467,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.