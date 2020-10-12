Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.
NASDAQ:CHY opened at $12.50 on Monday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.
About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund
