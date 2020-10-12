Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of CVGW opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 0.96. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $95.69.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

