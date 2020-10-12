Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) versus Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

This table compares Caledonia Mining and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caledonia Mining 25.30% 10.94% 9.65% Eldorado Gold 16.51% 2.42% 1.79%

Caledonia Mining has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caledonia Mining and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caledonia Mining $75.83 million 2.87 $42.02 million N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 3.73 $80.59 million $0.04 330.50

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Caledonia Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Caledonia Mining and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caledonia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 1 3 3 0 2.29

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential downside of 2.61%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Caledonia Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Caledonia Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Caledonia Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.