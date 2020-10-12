Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.93.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 70.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 983,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 498,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.