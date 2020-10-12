Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading 15.3% Higher

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shot up 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.09. 39,431,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,133% from the average session volume of 3,197,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

