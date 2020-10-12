Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 9.1%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 4,940,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 1,257,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.