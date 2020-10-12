Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

NYSE:CNNE opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cannae has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $72,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after purchasing an additional 895,105 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,333,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,823,000 after purchasing an additional 744,001 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,672,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after buying an additional 476,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

