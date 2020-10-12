Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 180.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,216,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,415,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.49. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocugen stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.24% of Ocugen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

