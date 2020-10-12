Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSWC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 71,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 22,653.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.