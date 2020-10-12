CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $2,064,030.50 in Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $53.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.61 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in CareDx by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CareDx by 40.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.