Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $217.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.17.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CGJTF opened at $168.78 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $168.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.