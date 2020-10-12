Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from $217.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.17.

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $168.78 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $168.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

