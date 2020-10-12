Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$245.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$191.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.00.

Cargojet stock opened at C$222.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -82.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$184.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.26. Cargojet has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$206.78.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.0730343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

