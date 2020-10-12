Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$245.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$191.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.00.
Cargojet stock opened at C$222.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -82.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$184.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.26. Cargojet has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$206.78.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
