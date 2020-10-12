CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Down 5.4%

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 2,309,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,673,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 39,478 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $973,922.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,888 shares in the company, valued at $21,336,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $41,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,960.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in CarGurus by 36.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CarGurus by 22.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 40.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

