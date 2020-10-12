CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading 13% Higher

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) rose 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 2,289,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 913,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.69.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,759.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

