Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrier Global (CARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.