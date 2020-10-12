Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Up 7.9%

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.39. 647,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 766,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

TAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

The firm has a market cap of $389.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

