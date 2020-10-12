Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Up 4.6%

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 9,749,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 6,485,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.