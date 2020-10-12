CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get CBTX alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBTX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $18.21 on Thursday. CBTX has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CBTX by 128.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CBTX by 273.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 94.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.