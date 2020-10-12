CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

CCL Industries stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

