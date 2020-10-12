CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts expect that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $17.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $19.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 596,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.