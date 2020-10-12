Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 585,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

