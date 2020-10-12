Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Celyad Oncology worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

