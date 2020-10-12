Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELTF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

CELTF opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

