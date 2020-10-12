Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Centogene by 1,055.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centogene during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Centogene by 637.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 102,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,023. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $213.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

