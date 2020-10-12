Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.50.

CCS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,602. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 83.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 876,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 218,069 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203,867 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 263.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,239 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

