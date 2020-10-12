CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on CESDF shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of CESDF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.64. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,890. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

