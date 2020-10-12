CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 5.8%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 3,642,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,769,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 149.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

