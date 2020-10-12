Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $261.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.42.

CRL stock traded up $6.08 on Wednesday, hitting $242.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,398. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $243.46.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 119,919 shares during the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

