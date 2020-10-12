Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Truist Securiti

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective cut by Truist Securiti from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.38.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,672,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

