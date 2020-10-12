CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Down 5.6%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 3,911,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,344,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.54.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

