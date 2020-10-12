China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.62. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $119.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.36.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

