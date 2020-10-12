China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) were up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 366,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,170,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of China Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

