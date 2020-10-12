China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading 4.5% Higher

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 1,337,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,549,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

