China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Stock Price Up 6.2%

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.98. 362,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 549,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

CHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nomura raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 248.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.