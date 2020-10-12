China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 367,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,703. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

