Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LDSVF. Barclays lowered Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LDSVF stock traded up $126.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8,500.00. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $6,428.00 and a 12-month high of $8,673.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8,414.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,099.57.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

