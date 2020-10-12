Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CDXC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of Chromadex stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter worth $532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chromadex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chromadex by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Chromadex by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 359,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

