Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

WILLF stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

