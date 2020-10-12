Citigroup Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $250.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $214.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.33.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.39. 730,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average of $183.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,502,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 323.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.8% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 214.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.1% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

