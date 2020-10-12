Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

