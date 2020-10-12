Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42.
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile
