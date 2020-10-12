Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 22,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.28.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.
