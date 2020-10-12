Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 22,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Citizens by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,129 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

