Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 million, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

