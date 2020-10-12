Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Lifted to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBGPY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

